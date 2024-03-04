Home ownership dream: 'You have to make a lot of sacrifices in order to do it'

A man living in a motorhome at Kirkstall says it's a sacrifice he's willing to make to be able to build a house.
Harry Keegan, 28, bought the block of land about five years ago with plans to build a house.
However, his plans were stalled when he purchased a unit in Warrnambool to help out a family member, who was facing the prospect of homelessness.
Mr Keegan now rents out that unit and lives in the motorhome with his brother.
He said he was doing everything he could to save enough money to be able to afford to build on the block of land.
Mr Keegan said he hoped to be able to begin building at the end of the year.
He said despite his living arrangement, he was a lot luckier than many other people who would never realise their dream of owning their own home.
"It's been a struggle for me and I can understand how other people are finding it difficult to buy a home," he said.
Mr Keegan, who works at Saputo, said he often ate two minute noodles for dinner in a bid to save all he could to build his dream home.
"You have to make a lot of sacrifices in order to do it," he said
Mr Keegan said he was lucky to have purchased his motorhome for $2000.
He said he believed the government needed to do everything it could to ensure interest rates were lowered.
"The banks are making record profits - the government has to step in and do something," he said.
The Standard revealed last week the dream of owning a home had become out of reach for many young people.
Warrnambool's Maddie Kellet, who was previously forced to live in a tent due to a lack of affordable rentals, said she feared she may never own her own home.
This is despite working 50 to 60 hours a week on a dairy farm.
The 19-year-old pays $430 a week in rent.
"It took me just over a year to have my application accepted after more than 150 house applications," she said.
Ms Kellet said she was always worrying about whether she would be able to pay the rent and bills.
"When the lease ended in January, I could only choose to renew it because finding another rental was too difficult," she said.
Ms Kellet said it was disappointing her dream of owning a house was out of reach.
"I am trying my best to save money but its almost impossible and I feel as though I'm living paycheck to paycheck," she said.
"Even with the first home owner grant and other government funding, it's still really difficult to save enough to be eligible for a house."
Her comments came after The Standard revealed in January the amount of income you needed to earn to buy a house or unit in Warrnambool had jumped as much as 20 per cent over the past year.
To be able to afford a house in Warrnambool - where the median price is $571,000 - a household would need to earn $112,455 a year. That's 14 per cent more than a year ago.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.