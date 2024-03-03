'Large' $400m battery for region's wind and solar projects powers through

A $400 million battery in Mortlake is one step closer after its developer issued a notice to proceed.
The battery - which will have a capacity of 300 megawatts and is expected to deliver output of up to 650 megawatt-hours - would be located near the town's existing power station.
It's being developed by Origin Energy which this month issued a notice to the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractor, Fluence.
The battery is expected to be commissioned in late 2026 and will provide grid-forming and stability services to the region's growing number of wind and solar farms, particularly in Victoria's South West Renewable Energy Zone.
Australian Renewable Energy Agency chief executive officer Darren Miller said it would contribute up to $24 million to the project.
"As traditional forms of energy generation are phased out, new clean technologies are required to take their place," he said.
"Large-scale batteries can play a significant role in providing system stability services, particularly when fitted with advanced grid forming inverters.
"ARENA's funding has been integral to creating smarter batteries with this technology. This is the fifth project to have been committed under the funding round, with three more to go across Australia.
"The decision to proceed by Origin further highlights the increased confidence in grid-forming inverter technology and the strong market incentives driving investment in battery storage."
The agency is funding seven other projects as part of the $176 million Large-Scale Battery Storage Funding Round.
An Origin spokesperson previously told The Standard the project would create about 40 jobs during earthworks and a further 90 during construction.
