The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Large' $400m battery for region's wind and solar projects powers through

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 4 2024 - 2:20pm, first published 10:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of what the $400 million large-scale battery will look like. Picture supplied
An artist's impression of what the $400 million large-scale battery will look like. Picture supplied

A $400 million battery in Mortlake is one step closer after its developer issued a notice to proceed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.