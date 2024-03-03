Working dog auction expected to break records at Kelpie Muster

The Casterton Kelpie Association is gearing up for what promises to be an extraordinary Australian Kelpie Muster and Premier Working Dog Auction.
This year's event is set to be record-breaking, with the association poised to crack the $4 million mark at the 28th annual Australian Premier Working Dog Auction.
Casterton Kelpie Association president Karen Stephens said efforts were in full swing to achieve the ambitious goal.
"The association eagerly anticipates an early record-breaking achievement at the auction. We were so close last year; we cannot wait for 2024 auction day," she said.
The new auction secretary is Sarah Bruce-Smith.
"Sarah has seamlessly integrated into her role and is ensuring that the auction entries are set to go live at the beginning of March," Ms Stephens said.
"This will give breeders and trainers just under 50 days to register for the auction, with the deadline for entries set for April 28."
The event offers a platform for showcasing Australia's finest working dogs while presenting a valuable opportunity for breeders and trainers to connect with potential buyers.
The Kelpie Festival will take place on the Saturday of the King's Birthday of the June long weekend.
The festival is a celebration of the Kelpie and Casterton's claim to fame as the birthplace of the breed.
