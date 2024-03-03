Woman who repeatedly bashes same man back in police custody

A Hamilton woman is back in police cells after going to a man's home, who she previously coward punched in broad daylight.
The 27-year-old woman is banned from attending at a Hamilton address, but was arrested late on Friday for breaching that order.
In January she was in court for following a man down the street and coward punched him in broad daylight, causing him to fall to his knees in pain.
The alleged assault breached a community correction order which the accused woman was placed on in December 2023 after she pleaded guilty to repeatedly punching the same man.
She was then placed on an intensive bail support program.
The woman currently has four police briefs listed before court, on dates ranging from March 20 to June 24, and is being supported by the court integrated services program.
She will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, March 4, for a bail/remand hearing.
She was arrested on Friday, interviewed, charged with breaching the order and remanded in custody over the weekend.
Police previously alleged the woman spotted the male complainant walking in Hamilton on January 19 this year about 5pm.
She approached the man from behind and punched him to the back of the head.
The alleged victim, who did not hear or see the woman, fell to his knees in pain.
The woman allegedly stood over the man, screamed at him and punched him multiple times.
The court heard a witness allegedly observed the woman throw about 30 heavy punches as she straddled the man.
Police were called, members attended and the man and woman both denied they were fighting.
The woman allegedly told police the man's injuries happened earlier that day.
The man was too scared to report the alleged assault to police due to the woman's violent response to previous incidents, the court was told.
She also attacked the man in Hamilton's Gray Street and two days later she stomped on his face at a skate park.
The woman said she had put herself in a pickle where she had spiralled but she wanted to move forward.
"I want the professionals to work with me, to better me as a person," she said.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the alleged offending was "not good".
He said the woman had faced significant barriers getting bail as she needed to show exceptional circumstances why she should be released back into the community.
If remanded in custody, the woman was a chance of losing her housing, the court heard.
