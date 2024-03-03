Combine's batting depth shines through in under 17 GF, Dogs prevail in 13s

Mortlake Cobden's batting depth proved pivotal as it secured a nail-biting four-wicket win against Allansford-Panmure on Sunday in the under 17 Warrnambool and District Cricket Association grand final.
Set 142 for victory and the premiership, the victors were in a bit of trouble at 3-25 before their experienced middle-order came to the rescue.
Edmund Walsh at five (24), Parker Walsh at six (29) and Josh Slater at seven (30 not out), combined for crucial runs to ensure Mortlake Cobden surpassed the total with eight balls to spare.
Slater crunched the winning runs with a lofted four down the ground and celebrated fittingly with a bat drop before being swamped by his teammates.
The all-rounder's innings combined with his earlier 1-14 saw his name thrust into player-of-the-match calculations, however that honour was reserved for his teammate Parker Walsh.
The youngster snared an impressive 3-31 to go with his 29 runs.
Mortlake Cobden coach Leigh Walsh had faith his side could triumph despite a rocky start with the bat.
"We knew we had batting depth but it's always nice to not be in that predicament from the start being 3-30," he told The Standard.
"They were the same when they batted, we had them in a similar (situation), so the game was pretty much in the balance, we were just lucky to be on the other end of it."
A proud Walsh said his players "held their nerve really well".
Meanwhile, Dennington capped its undefeated season with a commanding 69-run victory against Mortlake Cobden in the under 13 decider at Mack Oval.
Played over Saturday and Sunday, the Dogs' first innings total of 5-159 was too much for their opposition, who were dismissed for 90.
Dennington's Ollie Marris was deservedly awarded player-of-the-match honours for his 3-10 and 40 retired not out.
Teammates Leo Eccles (3-10) and Lachlan Walters (40 retired not out) also starred in the win.
Dennington coach Jeremy Alexander was rapt with the result, saying it was an "incredible effort" to go through the season undefeated.
He praised the entire playing group for its efforts and versatility throughout the campaign.
"All year we had contributors across the board," he said.
"I think we had 10 different opening batsman for the year. I think eight or nine guys had a go at captaining the team so it was all about everyone contributing in some shape or form each game.
"I think today that showed, we didn't rely on any one person it was just a good team contribution."
Alexander highlighted the side's hunger as a factor in its success.
"We have got a lot of top age kids in the team so they're all pretty eager to have their moment as well," he said.
"They're all a competitive bunch of boys, a lot of them are multi-sport talented and I think they're just kids who know how to win, what they need to do to get the win. (They're) a very competitive bunch of lads."
