Woolsthorpe-bred galloper one of three Flemington winners for Maher at meet

Champion trainer Ciaron Maher sang the praises of Woolsthorpe-bred galloper Another Wil after the four-year-old scored an impressive victory in a $130,000 benchmark 84 race at Flemington on Saturday.
The win was the first of three winners for Maher on the ten-race program.
He also won the $1 million Inglis Sprint with Estriella while Southport Tycoon was successful in the $1 million Group One Australian Guineas.
Another Wil won his fourth race from six starts defeating Fistsoffury by more than four lengths with Ceerseven back in third place in the 1600-metre contest.
Maher told The Standard the victory was a great result for Colin and Janice McKenna who bred Another Wil.
"Colin and Janice put a lot into racing and for them to have bred Another Wil on their own farm and win a race at Flemington like that is extra special," Maher said.
"We've got to sit down and map out a plan for Another Wil over the next few days. There's a temptation to run in the All-Star Mile but the race conditions don't suit him.
"He's a handicapper not a weight-for-age horse at this stage of his career."
McKenna said wins by Another Wil were special as some part-owners of the lightly-raced galloper are staff at Warrnambool's Midfield Meats.
"I go back a long way with some of the people in Another Wil," he said.
"I think there's over 220 years of friendship in the group which is very special to share wins with them."
Kah said Another Wil had a very bright future following the win.
Another Wil, who is a half-brother to Maher's stayer Wil John, took his stake earnings to more than $215,000 with Saturday's victory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.