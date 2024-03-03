Athlete makes winning return to Killarney Super Tri

The decision to return to triathlon after an extended hiatus paid off for Ruben De Silva-Smith on Sunday.
The 20-year-old, who moved to the south-west in 2019, won the 2024 Killarney Super Tri men's section in challenging windy conditions.
De Silva-Smith, a multiple champion of the 750-metre swim, 24-kilometre ride and 6.6km event, last triumphed in 2021 but has been more focused on cycling in recent times.
He made his triathlon comeback recently at the Warrnambool foreshore event, where he finished second to Jarrod Johnstone.
" (I'm) very happy," he told The Standard after his Killarney victory.
"Tough conditions, first race back in a while other than the foreshore so very happy to get the win.
"I had quite a bit of time off triathlon, I was doing bike riding stuff. I thought I'd better pick it back up and support my local club again so got back out there in foreshore."
De Silva-Smith said he would likely take a break from competing in any further events until the Warrnambool Tri Club season started up again in November.
He is eyeing some cycling races in the meantime.
"There'll be a range of cycling events throughout the year that I'll probably have a crack at but I'm undecided yet," he said.
Dunkeld-based Brooke Gordon was the fastest female finisher, backing up her foreshore win.
The New Zealand-raised athlete, feeling better after a recent bout of illness, was happy to finish her first full Warrnambool Tri Club season on a high.
She was pleased to snag several wins across her campaign.
"I'm pretty happy, just doing it for fun and a bit of race practice for the longer distance races," she said.
"It's a good way to keep me motivated for training."
Gordon is preparing to tackle the Geelong half ironman at the end of March.
