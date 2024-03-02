Golfer 'very happy' after winning fourth club championship in eight years

It took years of runner-up finishes for Jarrod Fary to break through for his first Warrnambool Golf Club championship but those close calls are now a distant memory.
The experienced golfer fired a final-round 73 on Saturday, March 3, to claim his fourth men's A grade title in eight years.
He led by two strokes heading into the fourth and final round.
He finished with a four over-par 288 across four rounds, four shots ahead of runner-up Joseph Brown (292) and seven strokes clear of reigning champion Paul Walker (295) in third.
"I'm very happy with that," he told The Standard.
"Usually around six-over would win it nearly every year. From memory I think that's the lowest I've had from the four that I've won so I was very happy with that."
Fary was full of praise for the teenage Brown, who he believes has a bright future.
"I started alright and it got pretty ordinary for about four or five holes around the back nine and luckily it came good at the end," he said.
"Joe just dropped off a bit right at the end which was unfortunate for him but he's only just turned 16 so he's going to have plenty of chances.
"Or hopefully he won't have plenty of chances, hopefully he'll be a long way gone in two or three years to something bigger and better than the Warrnambool club championships."
In the other divisions, Alex Pye won the B-grade title with a score of 323 while star North Warrnambool Eagle Tom Batten was crowned C-grade champion with 354.
Middle-distance runner Josh Bail took out D-grade honours with 136 stableford points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.