'Didn't think I had it in me': Golfer comes from behind to claim 12th title

A Warrnambool Golf Club legend thought her days of winning club championships were over until a memorable final round saw her come from behind to claim another trophy on Saturday.
Alison Sinclair, starting the final round in third, shot a 12 over par 83 to clinch her 12th Warrnambool Golf Club A-grade women's championship with an overall score of 335 across four rounds.
Dionne Goyen, who was on top and led Sinclair by four shots before the final day, finished two-shots back in second (337) while Di Robinson came third with 338.
"I'm shocked, absolutely thrilled," Sinclair said.
"I didn't expect it, I was four shots behind going into today's final round and I was third.
"It was tough all day and really just came down to the last hole. A true, tight championship over four rounds, 72 holes."
Sinclair's 11th championship came in 2019 when she won a sudden death play-off against Marion Venn.
Half a decade later she thought another triumph would be out of reach.
"I didn't think I'd ever win another one really," she said.
"I'm just thrilled, I have surprised myself."
Sinclair said she was focused on "trying to play her own game" as the pressure built in the final round.
"I probably tightened up a bit over the last few holes," she said.
"I'm absolutely stoked. I didn't think I had it in me."
Meanwhile, Heather Walcott clinched the women's B-grade title after firing 386 across four rounds, while Jillian Davidson was crowned C-grade champion with a score of 435.
