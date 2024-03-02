Marathon effort raises $80,000 for better mental health in city kids

Cyclists from across the country have ridden to Warrnambool to raise $80,000 for kids' mental health.
A crowd gathered to congratulate riders of the fifth annual Big Ride on Saturday, March 2, at the Lake Pertobe finish line, with cyclists either riding from Melbourne or Geelong.
The marathon effort is a fundraiser for grassroots Warrnambool initiative A Big Life, which helps schools build-up the mental health of students.
Speaking from the finish line, A Big Life executive officer Shane Wilson said "it was a great day".
"It was pretty much into the wind all day, but we had a fantastic group which looked after each other," he said.
"We got here on-time which is a great thing. I think we'll raise about $80,000 which is awesome. It's good, because the majority of the bike riders are from outside of Warrnambool.
"Quite a few have come from New South Wales and Queensland and they're supporting a Warrnambool cause. Every year we notice the message resonates and that we're building strength in the kids.
"We're trying to build our kids up so they can live a great life, everybody loves that. We've got bike riders aged into their 70s, everybody has lived a life and seen the challenges people have had and appreciate that we're trying to help that next generation."
Fellow rider Nigel Kol said he cycled regularly for "health, connection and enjoyed the company of people" and wanted to support city kids.
"It's all about the cause, everybody has a job to do and to fund-raise, most of us are older so we've all got kids and we realise the pressures and the times these kids are going through, especially since COVID," he said.
"So it's important we give them the tools for good mental health.
"You get a collection of about 25 people, of different skill, the better riders work hard to support the others and there's a real team environment."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.