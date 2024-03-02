The Standard
Marathon effort raises $80,000 for better mental health in city kids

JG
By Jessica Greenan
March 2 2024 - 5:13pm
A Big Life executive officer Shane Wilson and fellow participant Nigel Kol at the Lake Pertobe finish line in Warrnambool. Picture by Jess Greenan
Cyclists from across the country have ridden to Warrnambool to raise $80,000 for kids' mental health.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

