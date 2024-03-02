Cashed-up buyers start bidding war post-auction after home passes in

Three parties are vying for a north Warrnambool property despite it initially falling short at auction.
About 30 people attended the sale of the four-bedroom house at 14 Heazlewood Road on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
The 800-square-metre property in a quiet cul-de-sac was expected to fetch anywhere from $740,000 to $780,000, nearly double what it last sold for in 2016 ($405,000).
Despite the crowd, silence forced auctioneer Matthew Wood to put forward a vendor bid of the reserve price ($740,000).
"I would have thought there would be three or four people's hands going up at that sort of price," he said.
A family then put forward the same bid, which was accepted.
After receiving no further offers, Mr Wood sought instruction from the vendor and upon returning informed the crowd the family had earned exclusive rights to negotiate, but a second bidder quickly put forward a bid of $742,000.
The two parties continued to raise the offer by the thousand before the family again earned exclusive rights at $746,000.
Real estate agent Josh Bermingham later advised The Standard that bidder was unable to come to an agreement with the vendor and three parties were vying for the property.
A final result was expected by the end of the weekend.
Meanwhile in central Warrnambool, a one-bedroom house at 3/309 Timor Street drew a crowd of about 15 people.
The property - located just opposite South West Healthcare and next door to the squash centre - had an expected price range of $310,000 to $330,000.
An opening bid of $290,000 was received, which quickly rose to $295,000, then $300,000 between two parties.
Instructions were sought from the vendor before auctioneer Harry Ponting returned and informed the crowd the bid had risen to $310,000 and the property was on the market.
No further bids were received and the home was sold to the first bidder.
