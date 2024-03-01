Small school, big heart: Community bands together to raise $9k for Food Bank

Grasmere Primary School may be a small school of just under 100 pupils - but it has a huge heart.
On Friday night, principal Abby Madden revealed the school had raised more than $9000 for Food Bank Victoria.
She said it was an amazing effort and thanked everyone for their efforts.
"We've been quite overwhelmed by your support and generosity," Mrs Madden said.
She said the school had been part of the Food Bank Victoria schools healthy breakfast program since 2020.
"Our school runs breakfast club each morning for all our students," Mrs Madden said.
"We offer a range of cereal, fruit, drinks, toast and spaghetti."
Mrs Madden said the school also had a variety of heat-up meals and snacks that are all provided by the Food Bank program.
"Food Bank Victoria delivers food to over 1000 schools across Victoria and feed in excess of 57,000 people across Victoria daily," she said.
Mrs Madden said the school was approached by Schools Fun Run to host a food fight to raise funds for Food Bank Victoria in late 2023.
She said the school jumped at the chance.
"The junior school council have played an important role in helping get organised for tonight's event," she said.
A number of students were given the chance to slime a teacher.
This was followed by a 'food fight obstacle course'.
"Our fantastic school community has raised in excess of $9000 - something we are super proud of," Mrs Madden said.
