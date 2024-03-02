Good news: There's light at end of the tunnel

This week we highlighted, after considerable time asking questions, the state government is preparing to merge hospitals and health services in the south-west. No details will emerge until a draft is released in April and the government has no plan to cut the number of hospitals. The government says its work is aimed at giving patients the smoothest access to care. But will it mean services are consolidated at bigger hospitals or cities? Will it take the local out of your health service? These are questions we will be pursuing. This story is important because it will likely have broad impacts but until now, it wouldn't have been a topic at the dinner table.

