Intimate images raid leads to man being arrested

A 23-year-old Nullawarre man is currently assisting police with inquiries after allegedly taking intimate images of himself and forwarding those images to women.
Detective Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit, said a warrant was executed at a Nullawarre address about 9.30am on Friday morning, March 1.
"A man is in custody and currently assisting police with inquiries in relation to stalking allegations," he said on Friday afternoon.
"It's alleged he's been taking intimate images of himself and forwarding those images to people he knew, particularly women.
"He has a prior court appearance for similar offending.
"He made significant efforts to avoid detection through changing social media accounts."
Detective Sergeant Verity said a gel blaster imitation firearm was also located and seized during the police raid.
The arrested man is expected to be charged with stalking, sharing intimate images and a firearm offence.
That followed investigators executing a warrant at a Cooriemungle address at 8am on Thursday morning.
Police officers located 27 cannabis plants, ranging in height from 30cms to two metres tall, as well as a quantity of dried cannabis.
Police arrested a 64-year-old man. He was interviewed, charged with cultivating and possessing cannabis and released on bail.
He will appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on April 29.
