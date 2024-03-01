Jimmy's 'well-travelled' seeds deliver the goods after tree flattens prized plants

An 870 gram tomato is the cream of the crop for Allansford's Jimmy Thomson this year.
But his sought-after tomatoes were almost wiped out for good late last year.
Mr Thomson, 83, has been growing tomatoes for decades.
His late wife Ros would make tomato relish and now Mr Thomson ensures her Country Women's Association friends have a plentiful supply for their own preserves.
Mr Thomson said he kept the seeds from his tomatoes, which were purchased many years ago.
But mother nature thew a spanner in the works in September last year.
"I nearly came unstuck this year," Mr Thomson said.
"In September I had about 100 plants in my greenhouse but a tree fell on it and flattened it.
"I had to start all over again."
Mr Thomson said he feared his tasty tomatoes would be a thing of the past.
However, in a stroke of luck, he had given some seeds to a friend in Mount Gambier.
"She bought some back for me," Mr Thomson said.
He said he was delighted with the 870 gram tomato.
Mr Thomson said he had grown others that weighed more but they had been odd shapes.
"This is the result of some of the well travelled seeds," he said.
Mr Thomson said the tomato had now been cut for seeds.
"It's my future breeder," he said.
When Mr Thomson isn't tending to his cattle or produce, he's donating bouquets of flowers to volunteers at Food Share.
This gesture is a tradition Mr Thomson started with his late wife, who he was married to for 60 years.
She lost her battle with cancer in 2023.
