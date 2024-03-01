Cyclists to pedal from Melbourne to Warrnambool to improve student wellbeing

More than 60 cyclists will pedal for a cause on the weekend.
The fifth annual Big Ride will be held on Saturday, with cyclists either riding from Melbourne to Warrnambool or Geelong to Warrnambool.
The ride is a fund-raiser for A Big Life, a Warrnambool initiative working in schools to build the mental health of students.
A Big Life executive officer Shane Wilson said it was about developing a strong growth mind set and building resilience in students.
"That way they can live a big life, unburdened by the shackles of poor mental health," Mr Wilson said.
He will take part in the event on the weekend for the fifth time.
Mr Wilson said the ride had raised more than $400,000 for the initiative.
Another person who is taking part is Steve Callaghan.
He said A Big Life was a very important initiative.
"Big Life operates in eight local schools (Warrnambool College, Brauer College, Warrnambool West Primary School, Woolsthorpe Primary School, Grassmere Primary School, Koroit Primary School, Merrivale Primary School and Woodford Primary School) working to create strong minds to stop bad mental health outcomes in kids," he said.
"Schools pay for half of the program and Warrnambool Students Wellbeing Association the other half.
"We need to raise at least $300,000 per year and are supported by the local generosity of individuals, philanthropic trusts, churches and the Big Ride is the main fundraiser."
The cyclists are expected to arrive at Lake Pertobe about 3pm on Saturday.
