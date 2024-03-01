Begonias all set to bring Allansford to life

A sea of beautiful begonias will be in full bloom later this month in Allansford.
Clarrie Matthews has again been hard at work preparing over 500 of the famous flowers to show.
On the weekend of March 16-17, Mr Matthews will open his begonia greenhouse at 10140 Princes Highway in Allansford.
Across the Saturday and Sunday, members of the community are invited to come along and have a closer look at the begonias.
If they like what they see, the plants will also be available for sale.
Mr Matthews said he was looking forward to showing off his handy work.
"We had the same thing at the same time last year and it was a big hit," Mr Matthews said.
"I know already there are people coming from all over for it, even some from interstate.
"The plants on offer are high quality so people who come along won't be disappointed."
During the weekend, the Allansford CWA will be on site, with a craft and afternoon tea tent.
