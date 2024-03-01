More drunk drivers prompt police warning

Corangamite police caught two high-range drink drivers this week, prompting officers to repeat warnings to all motorists.
Camperdown police Sergeant Natalie Jorgensen said police were disappointed the run of impaired drivers this year had continued in the south-west.
Mid-last month police revealed they had intercepted eight impaired drivers during just two days in the Warrnambool district - one driver more than five times the legal limit.
That male driver had been drinking near a playground, drove erratically and when intercepted by police recorded a reading of .267.
This week Camperdown police on Tuesday evening, February 27, intercepted a vehicle in Timboon about 10pm during which the driver returned a positive preliminary breath alcohol reading and then an evidentiary test of .171 - more than three times the limit.
The man in his 30s was picked up during a routine licence check.
On Thursday evening Skipton police pulled over a vehicle just north of Skipton township about 8pm.
The driver, in his late 20s, returned a breath alcohol evidentiary reading of .164 - again more than three times the legal limit.
The driver was also caught speeding and on his mobile telephone.
Both drivers were served with notices of immediate driver licence suspension and will be summoned to appear at a magistrates court, where they face fines, further licence suspensions and possibly jail terms.
Their penalties are expected to include alcohol interlock devices being fitted to any vehicle they drive when they do eventually get their licences back, attracting fitting and removal costs as well as expensive monthly readouts.
There were 17 people killed on south-west roads last year, a 15-year high.
So far this year the death toll comparison is down in the region, but police chiefs have been quick to remind motorists that impaired drivers - both alcohol and drug influenced - make up a significant percentage of people killed on the roads.
Distraction, caused by using mobile phones and other electronic devices, is another significant contributor to both fatal and serious injury collisions.
Sergeant Jorgensen said drivers were reminded that impaired driving would not be tolerated.
"Anyone intercepted impaired driving will be prosecuted," she said.
"We want everyone to obey the road rules and to arrive at their destination safely."
Anyone who sees erratic driving, or who has information about impaired drivers, is requested to immediately contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
