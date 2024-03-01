Spotted the city's new speed camera? Here's when it will start nabbing you

Drivers will likely have spotted Warrnambool's new static road safety camera at the west end of Raglan Parade.
Surrounded by fluorescent orange netting and posts, the new camera at the intersection of Caramut Road is hard to miss but it's not actually operational yet.
The camera is expected to be up and running by the end of April, the Department of Justice and Community Safety confirmed on March 1, 2024.
It's located about six kilometres down the road from the camera at Raglan Parade and Mahoneys Road which in the 2022-23 financial year raked in $514,118.
There were 1615 penalties issued in that year for speed and red-light offences.
That camera was installed on the eastern outskirts of the city in late 2009.
