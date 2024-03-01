Hungry thief dumps Milo tin after triggering alarm

UPDATE, Friday, 12.30pm:
A hungry thief has dumped the proceeds of a burglary after triggering a silent alarm when he broke into a Portland primary school on Thursday night, February 29.
Detective Senior Constable Kyra McKinnis, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said a male offender used a jemmy bar to force entry through a door at the Bundarra Primary School canteen about 11pm.
That triggered an alarm which led to police and security officers attending at the school.
"The unknown male has broken into the canteen building of the primary school around 11pm Thursday night," she said.
"He activated a silent alarm. He's left the school building and appears to have dropped the stolen items.
"Those items included a large full Milo tin, a bag full of other food items and a small jemmy bar."
The investigator said the stolen items had been forensically tested by police crime scene officers.
Police are conducting follow-up inquiries and request anyone with information contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
At 11am Friday: Warrnambool-based crime scene investigators are currently at Portland's Bundarra Primary School after a break-in overnight, on Thursday, February 29.
A police spokesperson said it appeared entry had been gained to the primary school and items were removed from the premises.
Those items were found dumped outside the school and it's believed the offender was disturbed by police or security officers after an alarm was activated.
The school and stolen items are being examined for forensic evidence.
Anyone with information about the burglary, or who saw anything suspicious in the Fawthrop Street area overnight or early Friday, is requested to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
