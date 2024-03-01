'A bit of a game-changer': Deakin welcomes fresh faces during O-Week

Deakin University's O-week has been extra crowded this year at its Warrnambool campus as students from three newly introduced courses join in the action.
Deakin is offering bachelor courses in occupational therapy, medicine and an associate degree of business at Warrnambool for the first time.
Although the first-year medical students started their classes six weeks ago they said the buzz around campus had been good to see.
Terang local Jane Perry said having the course so close to home meant that she was able to complete her studies while still looking after her family.
"When this was offered in Warrnambool, that was a bit of a game-changer for me," she said.
"It was just all those barriers of moving houses and taking kids out of school that were just removed so I could keep my family here.
"Without that, I don't think it would have happened to be honest."
Medical student Jenna McKenzie said after her degree she was looking to working in women's health.
"I felt like as a young woman growing up in Warrnambool, it was often difficult to access women's health care providers in like a timely fashion," she said.
"I would like to be a part of providing that care to young women."
Lecturer Lucinda Watson said she was excited to work with the first cohort of occupational therapy students as they started their four-year degree.
"They seem very enthusiastic," she said.
"There's a mix, we've got some that are from Warrnambool... and some that are more new to the region."
As 2024's students start their degrees, preparations are already being made for next year's cohort.
An information session about Deakin's rural medicine pathway will be held on March 12 on campus at Brother Fox at 6pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.