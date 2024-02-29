Tactical choice: 'We have done what we felt was right for our clubs'

WARRNAMBOOL and District league has opted to adopt the tactical sub in 2024 in a bid to ease pressure on its junior netball umpires.
World Netball introduced the rule to allow coaches more flexibility and give players more opportunity for court time.
Netball Victoria gave its affiliated clubs a choice of implementing the 'tactical sub' or the 'rolling sub'.
The tactical sub offers the chance to make multiple changes at a time after goals rather than waiting until the quarter, half and three-quarter-time breaks.
The tactical sub means a short delay in play but "the umpire is able to restart play quickly, so the momentum of the match is not affected".
The 'rolling sub' - the option the Hampden league has opted for - gives coaches the chance to make substitutions during play but one at a time. It also means game time is not extended.
Previously only the only on-court changes in quarters was for injuries.
Warrnambool and District league netball chairperson Veronica Cannon said the tactical sub felt like the right fit for the 10-team competition which will start its season with a Good Friday match between Merrivale and Old Collegians on March 29.
It can be used in all grades, from 13 and under through to A grade.
"We are going to go with the tactical rule. We felt it was better for all the junior up-and-coming umpires because the rolling sub is a lot to take in," she told The Standard.
"Any player on court can call for a tactical sub. They have to say it's a tactical sub so the umpires know.
"If umpires think it's frivolous calls from coaches and clubs, they have the ability to stop it and say 'enough is enough'.
"But I don't think it will be abused."
Cannon said it would be important for players and coaches to be efficient when making changes to ensure games aren't stilted.
"We don't expect it to be a huge amount of time that it would make a difference (to finish times)," she said.
Cannon said the netball sub-committee made the decision.
"There was a lot of discussion about which way we would go. We had numerous meetings about it," she said.
"We have done what we felt was the right thing for our clubs, hopefully all the clubs agree with what we've done."
Leagues can switch to the alternate sub in 2025 if they chose.
"We do it for the year, trial it and if it's not right, we'll change it for next year," Cannon said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.