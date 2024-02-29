The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tactical choice: 'We have done what we felt was right for our clubs'

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated March 1 2024 - 10:39am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kolora-Noorat coach Laura Bourke talks tactics during a game in 2023. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Kolora-Noorat coach Laura Bourke talks tactics during a game in 2023. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

WARRNAMBOOL and District league has opted to adopt the tactical sub in 2024 in a bid to ease pressure on its junior netball umpires.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.