'You think inflation's bad now': Ten Pound Poms' 60 years Down Under

Warrnambool's Ron and Carlyn Sproston had only been married a few days when they were given two weeks notice they'd be on a plane from England to a new life in Australia.
That was 60 years ago this month.
Their decision to be one of the million people to migrate from the British Isles under the Ten Pound Pom scheme is one they say they have never regretted.
After tying the knot on February 19, 1964, they were told they would be on a plane to the other side of the world on March 18.
Called Ten Pound Poms because of the 10 pounds in processing fees they had to pay to migrate to Australia, most families came by ship.
Because there were only two of them, the newlyweds instead came by plane. But they didn't take the more direct route via India.
"We didn't know until we got to London airport that we were not coming that way," Ron said.
For them it was three-day journey with no overnight stopovers via New York, San Francisco, Honolulu, Fiji, Sydney and Essendon. "We just landed, got off the plane while they refuelled and then got back on," Ron said.
The couple were "almost broke" when they finally arrived.
"We had excess luggage and all our money was spent on that," Carlyn said. "But we've never looked back."
Ron said: "We were proud to be and are proud to be Ten Pound Poms but now we are also more proud to be Australian".
Having met at a Methodist church in England, the couple were lucky enough to be sponsored by the Blackburn Methodist Church when they arrived in Melbourne.
They were taken in by a lady who let them live in her home while she went to visit her missionary daughter in Papua New Guinea for six months.
Her daughter, Ron said, happened to be working with one of the children from the Trapp family - of the Sound of Music movie fame - who was also a missionary.
Not every migrant's welcome to Australia was as warm as the Sproston's.
Through the couple's links with the church, they began visiting other Ten Pound Poms who had moved to Australia and found themselves in less-than-ideal hostel accommodation.
"They were just ex-army huts... there was no cooking, meals were just issued. A lot of the families, especially the mothers with preschool children never saw anybody," he said.
Many got depressed and went back to England and "never saw much of Australia", Ron said.
Ron, a junior draftsman, secured a job at the government factory at Fishermans Bend where he did some work on the Nomad and Mirage aircraft.
Carlyn later joined him at Fishermans Bend as a telegraphist, but her work with the Woomera Rocket range meant she had a much higher security ranking.
After a few years, Ron went to theological college and worked as a lay preacher before they both went to work at the Methodist Children's Home in Burwood.
During their four years there, Ron completed his teaching degree and Carlyn did her high school certificate.
It was also the place where they adopted their daughter Shailesh. An orphan, she had come to Australia from Fiji to be educated.
The White Australia policy was still operational and she was due to return to Fiji.
"We thought: 'this is terrible, she can't go back there. She's got nobody there'," Carlyn said.
So they adopted her and about six years later they also adopted their son, James.
After years of teaching in Melbourne schools, the couple relocated to Warrnambool in 1989 - a place they really only knew of by reputation.
During their time at the children's home, donated birthday and Christmas presents as well as shoes used to arrive from the Rauerts Shoe Store in Warrnambool.
Their daughter - who had attended a school for the deaf in Melbourne - was also a flower girl for one of her Melbourne-based teachers who hailed from Woolsthorpe.
The couple bought and ran the Country Arts and Crafts shop in Fairy Street until "the recession that we had to have," hit.
"You think inflation's bad now," Ron said. Interest on their home was 18 per cent, they said.
Ron returned to teaching and eventually they both ended up at Emmanuel College where they taught English, drama and religion until they retired in 2007.
In retirement they volunteered at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum where their book research on the Loch Ard shipwreck took them to England four times to track down the families of passengers and crew.
