May carnival feature race on Warrnambool trainer's radar

LEADING trainer Lindsey Smith will use a benchmark race at Flemington on Saturday, March 2 as a stepping stone for Moral Force to secure a start in the $200,000 Wangoom Handicap at this year's Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
Moral Force has had two starts for Smith which have resulted in a win and a second-placing for the lightly-raced galloper.
"We're chasing a run in the Wangoom with Moral Force," Smith told The Standard.
"We've got to lift his rating up to get a Wangoom start and this looks an ideal race to get the ball rolling.
"Moral Force has had a few injury issues during his career but he's going really well now. I was very impressed with his first-up win for us at Warrnambool.
"He hit the line strongly on that occasion before running second on a bottomless track in January. We've just freshened him up since that run."
The multiple Group One-winning trainer believes Moral Force will be competitive in a Wangoom, if he can force his way into the field.
"I think Moral Force would be a good lightweight Wangoom chance," Smith said.
"Moral Force has shown a liking for slow tracks and you usually get conditions like that at the carnival. We'll use Saturday's race as a starting point before looking at another city race in a few weeks to get a lift in the ratings for Moral Force."
Moral Force has won three races from his nine starts and been in the minor place-getters' stall on three occasions.
Promising galloper Navy King lines up in the $1 million Inglis Sprint down the famous Flemington straight for Symon Wilde.
Navy King, who won his past two starts, was purchased by the Warrnambool-based trainer for $90,000 at the 2022 Inglis Premier Yearling Sales.
Wilde also accepted with Thunder Point on Saturday's 10-race program.
