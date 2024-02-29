Woman arrested after successful drug raid

A 25-year-old Hamilton woman is currently assisting police with inquiries after officers raided a city home on Friday morning, March 1.
Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said a warrant was executed soon after 6am Friday at an address in Hamilton Place.
Officers found small quantities of cannabis and methamphetamine.
A Hamilton woman was arrested and is currently assisting police with their inquiries.
It's understood there is no indication of drug trafficking and she's likely to be charged with drug possession offences.
Anyone with information about illicit drug activity is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
