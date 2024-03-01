Yep, that really happened: Hanover Arcade a Warrnambool hotspot

Who would have thought a fire in a church on the other side of the world in 1893 would have such an impact on the city of Warrnambool.
George Dayton was a business man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who was asked by the local congregation he was part of to find a revenue source to help rebuild their church, which had burnt down.
Dayton built a large building and invited businesses to rent the space, thus raising money for the church.
One of the businesses that sprung up from this was Dayton's own, which evolved over the years to become what is today the retail giant Target.
Of course, like most big things that happen in the US, Target was to eventually spread its tentacles into Australia.
This is where our little country city of Warrnambool came into play.
Incredibly, Warrnambool was chosen as the very first Target store to be built in Victoria.
And it was state-of-the-art like Warrnambool had not seen before.
The Standard of the day reported the shop would have 1000 neon light tubes, full air-conditioning and wide passageways so "mothers with small children will have no trouble negotiating their prams and pushers".
Opening day was in 1970, on September 16, and boy was it a hit.
The Standard reported an estimated 20,000 shoppers made purchases on that opening day.
It begun early, with 500 people waiting for the doors to open at 9am.
This amount of shoppers would normally make parking a nightmare, but the new whiz-bang Target had everything covered.
Part of the complex was underground parking, a huge innovation for the city.
But there was yet more to set Target apart from anything Warrnambool had seen before.
Leading into the shop off Koroit Street was an arcade, that was yet to be filled.
But there was one tenant who was ready to move in, Jennings and Oliver Butchers, which was located on the front corner of the arcade.
Of course, it was just the start of what was to become an iconic part of Warrnambool's CBD.
While the Target store was big, it was the arcade which is remembered so fondly by Warrnambool folk of the 1970s and 1980s.
It was called the Hanover Arcade, with shops of all kinds, including cafes, hairdressers and even a hardware store.
As the arcade quickly filled with shops post the 1970 Target opening, it was to become the epi-centre of shopping in Warrnambool.
It was more than just a place to shop, it was a hang-out spot, a meeting place and there was even Carols by Candlelight held in the underground carpark.
But while Target still stands strong on the same site some 54 years later, the Hanover Arcade is now just a distant memory, with just a small number businesses flanking the entrance to Target today.
Business and its trends are a fickle beast and the shift from the heart of town being the only place to shop had a deep impact on the Hanover Arcade.
An article in The Standard in 1981 focused on the 11th birthday celebrations for the arcade.
While it was an odd number of years to celebrate, there was a reason businesses in the arcade decided to come together for the occasion.
The Norfolk Plaza and new Woolworths shopping complex on Raglan Parade had opened the month before and Hanover Arcade traders admitted it had hurt them.
The main reason for this was the Woolworths supermarket had been across the road from the arcade, with shoppers not having to venture outside the CBD bubble.
Even more challenges were to come in 1986 when Gateway Plaza and Kmart opened in the city's east.
This brought with it more empty shops than full and the days of the Hanover Arcade were clearly numbered.
Into the 21st century, the Target store has had a number of makeovers and reconfigurations, and as mentioned earlier, remains a bedrock of the Warrnambool CBD. The Hanover Arcade just couldn't make it.
