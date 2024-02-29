Neighbour attempts to put out fire in backyard

A Dennington resident attempted to put out a fire in her neighbour's backyard on Thursday.
The woman, who lives in Hakea Court, said she went outside after smelling smoke.
"I came outside because I could smell smoke," she said.
The fire was the backyard of an Adriana Crescent house, which backs onto her property.
"There is a fire in their backyard that backs onto us," she said.
"I got the hose and I tried to put it out."
The woman said she could see flames.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesman said a call about the blaze was received at 5pm.
"There was smoke and flames issuing from the fire," the spokesman said.
He said 10 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze by 5.20pm.
The cause of the blaze is unknown.
Earlier, Fire Rescue Victoria responded to a collision between two vehicles on the corner of Aitkins Road and Kerr Street.
"The call was received at 4.26pm to attend a motor vehicle accident between two cars," the spokesman said.
There were reports a woman was trapped in a car.
"The female was conscious and breathing," the spokesman said.
She was able to be freed by the crew once they arrived on scene.
Prior to that, there was a fire in a toilet block on Gilles Street.
The spokesman said the fire occurred at 3.10pm.
Fire crews were called to the scene about 4.45pm.
When the arrived, the fire was out.
He said Victoria Police had been contacted to investigate the cause of the suspicious blaze.
