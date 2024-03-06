Community-led club proves popular with surge of interest in running

Each weekend a group of women meet at a south-west location to go for a run.
The emphasis is not so much on speed or distance but on conversation and connection, with the group stopping for a coffee together afterwards.
Dubbed "For The Girls" and based in Warrnambool and Port Fairy, the run club was started in November 2023 by Leah Clarke and Georgia Pretlove.
The pair had a desire to break out of their comfort zones, try something new and meet people in the process.
The goal was to create a non-competitive space for runners of all fitness levels, while sharing their philosophy of moving because of the way it made them feel, rather than to look a certain way.
And that's what they did.
The club has grown to about a dozen weekly runners and hundreds of Instagram followers.
The participants range from school-aged girls and university students to mums and their daughters.
It is one of many running groups to have popped up across Australia after a surge of interest following the pandemic and further intensified through social media.
Leah, 27, said she started running in October 2023 but was struggling with motivation, leading the pair to discuss the idea of a run club.
She followed an online 0-5km program and became determined to complete it, to motivate the other girls in the group.
She ticked off the distance and then doubled it in February at the Port Fairy Marathon & Community Running Festival, which she completed alongside another runner she'd met through the club.
Leah's favourite thing about the group is the coffee and conversation they share afterwards, she said.
"We are both not from Warrnambool so it's been really great having new faces come along and meeting everyone," she said.
For Georgia, 26, running was something she wanted to get into for a while but had previously believed she "wasn't a runner".
Starting in mid-2023 she soon learned "if you run, you're a runner".
"It doesn't matter how far or fast," she said.
"Running is great because it doesn't take long before you start to see small improvements in yourself, whether it's pace, distance, or like it was for me, a boost in mental and physical health.
"I just completed my first half marathon in Port Fairy this year and it's definitely a hobby I'm going to be pursuing."
The Port Fairy Marathon & Community Running Festival has seen a surge in popularity with 800 more participants at the 2024 event than the year before.
That followed a 100 per cent increase to its marathon entries in 2023 when overall entries also surpassed four-digit figures after attracting 731 entrants in its inaugural year.
It's a similar story at Warrnambool Athletic Club's Summer Series Flaggy 5 where the number of participants doubled over January, and at September's Warrnambool Running Festival which saw a 30 per cent growth on the year before.
Warrnambool Athletics Club president Karen Anderson said the festival was "only just really getting going" and the club was expecting even bigger numbers at this year's event.
"We sold out really early last year due to a cap (on participants) which we put in place to make sure we had enough medals, etc. for everyone, so we're expecting even more growth this year," she said.
"The Flaggy 5 events were up heaps. It's been great."
At Warrnambool Parkrun the average number of participants have increased to 100 each Saturday.
Parkrun director Jarrod Mast said there was always a surge in numbers during the summer holidays with close to 200 in January every week and a low of around 80 during winter months.
Across the state the popular Melbourne Marathon went on sale at the end of November 2023 and resulted in the 42.2km race reaching general allocation capacity in under 48 hours.
That followed an unprecedented year in 2023 that saw 17,000 people join a waiting list after missing out on either the full marathon, half-marathon, 10km or 5km race.
More than 150 Warrnambool residents competed in last year's Melbourne Marathon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.