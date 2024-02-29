Living nightmare: Unwelcome visitor slithers into south-west en suite

Chantel Hooker got the shock of her life when she walked into her en suite.
A copperhead snake had made its way into the bathroom, which is accessed through her bedroom and a walk-in robe.
Mrs Hooker, who lives just out of Warrnambool, said she didn't see the reptile at first.
"I went to have a shower and I noticed something moving about 10 centimetres away from my foot," she said.
Stunned, she called for her husband.
"He tried to catch in with a Tupperware container, but the snake was too quick for his liking," she said.
"He went and grabbed a bucket while I stood and watched, hoping it wouldn't go anywhere."
The two were able to trap the copperhead in the bucket.
Mrs Hooker said they called Neville Suter from Port Fairy Pest Control.
"He came out about half an hour later and removed the snake," she said.
"Luckily the kids were in bed at the time and the cat and dog had just been put outside.
"Usually someone is following me into here between the kids and the animals."
Mrs Hooker said the unexpected visitor gave her quite a fright.
"I'm not scared of snakes but this definitely gave me a scare as I certainly didn't expect one inside my house and certainly not in the bathroom," she said.
"To get to the bathroom you need to walk through the bedroom, through the walk-in robe and then into bathroom."
Mrs Hooker said the couple was extremely grateful to Mr Suter.
"He was amazing," she said.
"He came out to our property from Port Fairy within half an hour of the call and removed the snake within a few seconds.
"He also went around our house and checked where it could've come in and checked if there were others around the outside of the house."
Mrs Hooker said she now had his number saved in her phone.
"I'm sure we will probably need him again in the future," she said.
"He also gave us info on the type of snake and what to do."
Mrs Hooker's comments come after Mr Suter told The Standard there had been a number of sightings of snakes, particularly young copperheads and tiger snakes, in recent weeks.
