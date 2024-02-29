The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Close to my heart': Trainer raises funds for one of the costliest cancers

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
February 29 2024 - 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Body Blitzer Fitness Centre owner Joshua Suringa. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Warrnambool Body Blitzer Fitness Centre owner Joshua Suringa. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

A Warrnambool gym owner is helping to raise funds for people with blood cancer as new data shows out-of-pocket costs at least double those with other forms of the disease.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.