'Close to my heart': Trainer raises funds for one of the costliest cancers

A Warrnambool gym owner is helping to raise funds for people with blood cancer as new data shows out-of-pocket costs at least double those with other forms of the disease.
Joshua Suringa, who owns Body Blitzer Fitness Centre in Warrnambool, said the Raglan Parade gym was among seven fitness communities across Australia raising funds for leukaemia research through a bootcamp session, trainer's battle and brunch on March 2, 2024.
The bootcamp is the brainchild of Kim Peachey, a Melbourne gym owner who lost her friend Rebecca Gumley to leukaemia just two weeks before her 29th birthday.
Mr Suringa said the fundraiser was close to his heart as he too had lost family members to the cruel disease.
"Many of our members have also experienced some form of cancer either directly or indirectly, so to be able to help out and try and do something about it is important to us all," he said.
An estimated 19,500 people will be diagnosed with blood cancer, including leukaemia, lymphoma, and myeloma in 2024, with the figure set to nearly double by 2035.
Mr Suringa said funds raised from Saturday's event would go to the Rebecca Gumley Blood Cancer Research Fund, which has collected over $300,000 since her death.
He said the event was open to both members and the wider community.
It comes as new data released by the Leukaemia Foundation on February 29, 2024, shows blood cancer was one of the nation's most expensive cancers to treat.
Blood cancers myeloma and leukaemia account for two of the top five costliest cancers in the country to treat with myeloma alone costing the health system about $46,000 per individual, per year - almost triple the average cost incurred by other cancer patients.
The average out-of-pocket costs range from $5000 to $11,000, compared with other cancer patients who incur costs around $2500.
Of those diagnosed about 8200 (43 per cent) of patients had to take over three months off work during treatment, 5800 (30 per cent) left their jobs entirely and over 9700 (50 per cent) have not yet been able to return to employment.
Leukaemia Foundation chief executive officer Chris Tanti said patients and families were being forced to use savings, sell assets including cars and homes, or turn to charity food boxes and food banks to survive.
"What's also distressing, is the fact that these people are often immediately thrown into lifesaving treatment, leaving little or no time to get their financial affairs in order, or to work out how they are going to support themselves or their loved ones at home," he said.
To join Warrnambool's bootcamp visit bootcampforbloodcancer.com.au.
The city will also host My Greatest Walk, which raises funds for Myeloma Australia, on Sunday March 3 from The Kiosk and along the city's foreshore from 10am.
