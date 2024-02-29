Mayor helps set town's $5m facelift in stone by laying one of the first pavers

Koroit's $5 million upgrade has taken a big step forward with the first bluestone paver being laid.
It comes as Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith kicked off work on the new pavement along Commercial Road on Thursday, February 28, as part of the Stage Two Township Renewal Works.
Cr Smith said it would refresh the town's main business area.
"It's great to see this project taking shape, it's been a long-held wish of council and the Koroit community to give the main business area a refresh and now we are delivering," he said.
"Starting work on the paving is a major milestone and over the next few weeks residents will see the new footpath take shape.
"Starting at the Woolsthorpe Road intersection end, contractors will work their way back towards IGA where it will meet the existing bluestone pavement."
Cr Smith said access to businesses would be maintained but disruptions were unavoidable.
"We will have to move pedestrians around work sites, so there will be some diversions and footpath closures in place," he said.
"Businesses will be fully accessible, with paving works in front of entrances to be completed outside trading hours and our project management office team is in regular contact with traders to ensure they are stay informed and any issues can be addressed.
"I'd encourage everyone to continue to shop locally and to enter the weekly raffle which is still running, all you have to do is spend $15 in one transaction at a Koroit business, write your details on the back of your receipt and put it in the barrel at Daly's IGA or the Koroit Library.
"Each week on lucky winner will receive a $100 voucher to the Koroit business of their choice. The raffle is running for the duration of the stage two works."
Cr Smith said when the paving was complete, new street furniture would be installed and street trees planted. The majority of work is expected to be completed by the Koroit Irish Festival on April 26.
The stage two works were funded with $1 million from the council's budget.
Moyne Shire has also lodged an application to the Federal Government's Growing Region's Fund for $2 million in matched funding to complete the remaining footpaths in Commercial Road and for works in High Street.
