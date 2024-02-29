The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Mayor helps set town's $5m facelift in stone by laying one of the first pavers

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 29 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith lays one of the first pavers of the Koroit street revamp. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith lays one of the first pavers of the Koroit street revamp. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Koroit's $5 million upgrade has taken a big step forward with the first bluestone paver being laid.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.