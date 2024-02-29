The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Powercor plans move to more modern facility in Warrnambool

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
March 1 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Powercor will move to a new, bigger and more modern facility after four decades at this facility in the industrial estate.
Powercor will move to a new, bigger and more modern facility after four decades at this facility in the industrial estate.

Warrnambool's Powercor depot and headquarters will relocate to a brand new facility after almost four decades in the city's Merrivale industrial estate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.