Powercor plans move to more modern facility in Warrnambool

Warrnambool's Powercor depot and headquarters will relocate to a brand new facility after almost four decades in the city's Merrivale industrial estate.
A Powercor spokesman said it had taken over the Strong Street site after the privatisation of the State Electricity Commission in the 1990s.
"We're looking at moving to a larger, purpose-built facility constructed to modern standards to better support our workforce and operational fleet as we continue to serve a growing Warrnambool and south-west region," the spokesman said.
"We will keep the community updated as plans progress."
The company has not revealed where they will relocate to and whether the old facility would be sold or what it could be used for.
Powercor supplies electricity across 64 per cent of Victoria spanning from the western suburbs of Melbourne through central and western Victoria to the South Australian and New South Wales borders.
Households represent about 86 per cent of its 844,000 customers.
It also supplies power to 11,175 commercial and industrial businesses and over 100,000 small businesses mainly in the health care, agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors.
It is understood the former SEC had moved to the Strong Street site during the 1980s.
