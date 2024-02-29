Koroit's Bruce Lowenthal crowned with Lions' major honour

The Koroit Lions Club has used the occasion of a major milestone to honour one of its members.
Bruce Lowenthal was presented with the Melvin Jones Fellowship at the club's 50th birthday celebration on February 24 at the Koroit Theatre.
This award is the highest honour that can be bestowed on a Lions club member.
Melvin Jones founded the Lions movement in 1917.
Mr Lowenthal has been a Lion for 35 years, serving 20 years with the Macarthur club, before transferring to Koroit, where he has spent the last 15 years.
"I was very surprised, I certainly wasn't expecting this," Mr Lowenthal said.
"It's a real honour.
"Over the years I have seen other people presented with this award, and they have all been so deserving.
"I never thought I would be in that situation, it means a lot."
When Mr Lowenthal joined the Koroit Lions Club, membership was down to just 15, and has since climbed to a position of strength at 28.
One of the most important happenings in the club's history was the 2015 opening of its Op Shop.
This project was driven by Mr Lowenthal, an auctioneer and antiques dealer.
While there was some concern about taking on such a large project, Mr Lowenthal convinced the club it was a worthwhile venture.
It was the correct call, with the Op Shop providing the club with a regular source of income.
This has helped the club take on major community projects, which have included building a new playground, exercise station and barbecue area at the Koroit Railway Station.
Mr Lowenthal said it was this reach into the community, and the chance to help the needy, as the key reasons he stayed a Lion so long.
"I have been very lucky to have had a very fortunate life," Mr Lowenthal said.
"So if I can help those less fortunate then I will make sure I do that.
"The Lions club is great in that situation, and also for the bigger community projects."
Mr Lowenthal acknowledged the support of his wife Vicki and that of his late sister Andrea.
"Vicki has been great, you need a strong person behind you to be able to do these things," he said.
"And Andrea was always interested and up-to-date in what the Lions were doing, she was always supportive of what I did."
