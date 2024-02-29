'Nothing too dramatic': Colour switch gives grand old building a new look

A grand old building on one of Warrnambool's most historical intersections is getting a major facelift.
Dating back to 1907, it was built on the corner of Timor and Kepler streets by the Australian Mutual Provident Society in the Victorian heritage style.
It became part of the former Warrnambool Technical School and now is used by South West TAFE.
South West TAFE chief executive officer Mark Fidge said the Education Department was covering the cost of the works from its heritage building fund.
"If you look at the four buildings on the four corners, it's quite a significant heritage corner," he said.
"If we can do our part to preserve that, and make sure it's here for many years to come.
"We're looking to patch parts of it but at the same time give it a fresh coat of paint that's consistent with heritage colours and matches the other heritage buildings on this CBD site."
The grey tones will be replaced with sandstone and burgundy highlights to match the colours on the heritage part of the new library.
"We manage and look after the former justice precinct and the idea is that we will have the same heritage colours and restore it to what it was like," Mr Fidge said.
"It's nothing too dramatic but an opportunity to freshen that particular building up."
Mr Fidge said TAFE was proud of the facilities and infrastructure on the CBD site.
"We offer a really nice, clean innovative precinct for people to come and study and this is part of that process to make sure the buildings we have on this site are buildings we can all be proud of - not just South West TAFE but the whole town," he said.
Most of the work will be on the outside of the building, but there will be some internal works.
The scaffolding is due to come down at the end of March but the completion of works is dependent on weather.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.