From humble beginnings: Vietnamese flavours brought to main street

Warrnambool's newest Liebig Street eatery was inspired by Trien Lee and Mai Nong's humble childhoods living on the land in Vietnam.
The Vietnamese restaurant officially opened on Thursday, February 29, 2024, serving up fresh pho, bahn mi and spring rolls.
Founders Trien and Mai Lee were born and raised in Vietnam where they lived and worked on family farms, eating an abundance of greens every day.
After moving to Australia in 2015 they noticed a gap in the market in terms of fast and fresh south-east Asian cuisine.
Their business Bami started as a small food van in Adelaide in 2016 before a demand in the market led them to open 11 restaurants across the state.
The Warrnambool location is the first of its kind in Victoria.
It is co-owned by Oanh Pham Whicker, who runs a franchise in Mount Gambier with her young family and husband Darryl.
Mrs Whicker's journey from a nursing graduate to a restaurateur reflects her dedication to sharing her culture and love for Vietnamese cuisine with Australia.
"Asians love our food and Aussies love our food," she said.
"Vietnamese rolls are a staple, enjoyed by everyone - from students to workers, it's the perfect meal on the go."
Bami's Ray Nguyen said Warrnambool was a perfect location for healthy street food that tastes good.
"We want to bring that street food vibe to where it's supposed to be - the beach," he said.
He said Bami was renowned for balancing the health benefits of Vietnamese cuisine with the tastes Australians' love.
"Our menu, crafted with care and innovation, invites diners to explore the balance of spicy, fresh flavours and nutritious meals," he said.
"As we continue to push culinary boundaries, our focus remains on offering a dining experience that encourages our customers to return multiple times a week."
The business was busy on Thursday with 50 bahn mis given away to celebrate Bami's official opening.
The store is located in the former Armadio boutique premises, which closed in May 2023 at the bottom end of Liebig Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.