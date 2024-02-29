Man with long criminal history gets more jail time after assaulting police

A Warrnambool man will spend another two months in jail after assaulting two police officers.
David Rossiter, 53, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to assault and breaching court orders on Thursday, 29 February, 2024.
He's currently serving a four-month jail sentence after pleading guilty on February 1 to breaching an intervention order.
Police prosecutor Jacqui Joseph told the court the current matter related to offending which occurred last year.
She said at 11.30am on December 26, 2023, police went to an incident at Coles on Lava Street in Warrnambool. At 12.40pm police observed Rossiter near the city's library.
Police attempted to speak to Rossiter, but he and a co-accused were visibly aggressive to police. Rossiter was fixated on how police had parked their vehicle when attempting to speak with him.
Police informed Rossiter and the co-accused if they continued their behaviour, they'd be pepper sprayed. Rossiter was sprayed and incapacitated, but he continued yelling at and approaching police who attempted to spray him again.
Rossiter was warned in an attempt to de-escalate his behaviour.
Magistrate Franz Holzer was told the co-accused was the primary offender in the matter, but he said the man had 14 pages of criminal history.
He said Rossiter also had a poor history of abiding to corrections orders and he'd been on 13 community based dispositions before.
"His history for compliance particularly is poor," Mr Holzer said.
Rossiter was sentenced to an additional two months' jail.
