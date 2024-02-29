Bias on bowls: It all comes down to this with pennant flags up for grabs

ALL the action is at City Memorial Bowls Club for the Western District Playing Area weekend pennant grand finals on Saturday, March 2.
Fourteen rounds of regular season play, two weeks of finals and countless hours of practice have resulted in only two teams in each division left with a chance to win a pennant flag.
Six of the 10 clubs are represented so a big crowd can be expected to attend.
Division one is a David-versus-Goliath battle with one of the association's smallest clubs in Mortlake taking on City Red, representing the biggest club in the area.
Both teams are loaded with quality players across all the positions. Both teams have outstanding lead bowlers and Mortlake will need its trio of Scott Pierce, Kevin Johnson and Peter Beardsley to match or better the City Red stars of Wayne Hall, Julie Dosser and Casey Sheehan to give it a chance.
Ultimately the battle of the skippers could determine the result. City Red has talent and experience with Vince Moloney, Bryan Sheehan and Matt Solly, while the Mortlake skippers in Darren Grant, Les Johnson and George Draffen will need to be on song to give the underdogs a chance.
Mortlake won the second semi on neutral ground at Port Fairy but was well beaten at City earlier in the year.
The division two final is between Warrnambool Red which is going for its third flag in a row and Terang Blue which has won its way to the final from fourth spot.
Terang has won both its meetings this year and has settled its side in the past few weeks to be playing good bowls. Warrnambool skippers Gary 'Muscles' Johnson, Roger Hill and Troy King will take on Terang's Denis 'DD' Delaney, Graeme Downie and Dan Morrison in what shapes up as a close match.
City Green, with skippers Dick Chapman, Pauline Burleigh and Gerard Monro, have been top of the ladder in division three for the second half of the season and finished nearly two games clear of their closest rivals.
They have won its past eight games and will be full of confidence. Their rivals in the final are Terang Red, skipped by Noel Uebergang, Pat Reid and Peter Templeton, who have done the hard yards in winning through from third position, winning both their finals by big margins.
Terang defeated City at Terang in round four but was beaten by 43 shots when it met at City in round 13.
Division four action is a rematch of the second semi-final in which Koroit Green defeated City Orange by five shots at Dennington.
City Orange won both its regular season clashes and will have the home-green advantage.
Koroit skippers Steve Hamilton and Alan Becker will take on City's Bill Square and Allan 'Steggles' Barker.
Division five has City Purple taking on Dennington Thunder in another rematch of the second semi. City, with skippers Murray Smith and Leo Williams, won both rinks at Warrnambool two weeks ago, but Dennington skippers Lorraine Shaw and Ted Douglas will be rallying their troops to try and reverse that result.
The midweek pennant grand finals were played on Tuesday with some great bowls played.
Interestingly, only one of the sides that finished on top of the ladders at the end of regular season play finished as premiers.
Division one was won by Timboon Maroon in a very close finish. Peter Rowe's rink set up the win with a 16-shot victory.
Greg Ritchie won by seven for City and Bryan Sheehan, needing six shots on the last end to force an overall tie, could only gain four to leave Timboon winners by two shots.
In division two, Dennington Jets were well up early but were pegged back by Timboon Gold. Bill Berry was dominant for Timboon, winning by 18 shots and Phil Dowdell got up by one.
Polly Rabl's rink won by nine shots for Dennington but Timboon took home the spoils with a 10-shot victory overall.
The division three final was led all day by City Zircon, which had come from third on the ladder to win the final. Trevor Phillips won by 12 and Bill Smail by one as Zircon proved too strong for Mortlake Purple.
Division four was the only division where the top team before finals won the premiership.
City Jade was dominant all day, with Garry Husband and Leo Williams' rinks both recording big wins over their Mortlake Green counterparts.
The West Coast Bowls Region pennant playoffs will be at Warrnambool Bowls Club this season.
Midweek pennant playoff will be held on Tuesday, March 12.
The back-up day, if required, is Tuesday, April 9 (delayed due to Vic Open and Easter).
Congratulations to Colac, Portland Memorial and Timboon clubs who have won the division one premierships in their respective playing areas.
Play is to start at 9.30am, with 15 ends or two-and-a-half hours of play.
Les Johnson (IT) is currently entering the clubs on Bowlslink and a bye will be randomly selected by the system.
Weekend playoffs are on Saturday, March 16, with a back-up day the following day (March 17).
Details regarding catering arrangements for lunch are to be advised.
The women's inter-division team to play at Warrnambool on Thursday, March 14 is Polly Rabl (skipper),Susie Malcolm, Jill Oswin, Diane Robertson; Karen Burgess (skipper), Helen Kenna, Robyn Purcell, Lesley Togni; Anne van Diemen (skipper), Doreen Prout, Sue Creed, Lorraine Cumming; Ros Ross (skipper), Annette Millard, Maree McLeod, Margaret Kenna; Dawn Stinchcombe (skipper), Barb Hill, Gail Holland, Loreign Andrews; Jan Ovens (skipper), Lyn Brown, Jenny Fowler, Jan Smits; Pam Dwyer (skipper), Rose Alderman, Elwyn Jasper, Karina Ellery; Dorothy Gleeson (skipper), Lynne Moloney, Julie Shiels, Sandra Ritchie; Colleen Haberfield (skipper), Carol Bath, Jenny Lang, Sally Madden; Maureen Drennan (skipper), Adele Sayer, Glenice Kenna, Liz Sheehan; Emergencies: Pauline Elliott, Helen Wiggins, Lyn Ness, Glenda Ritchie, Shirley Brown.
It will consist of two games of 15 ends.
WDPA and CPA have a combined team with Corangamite having six players and Western District 34 players.
The West Coast Bowls Region held the final of the men's singles on Sunday, February 25 at City Memorial.
Due to a non-appearance, Jason Bertrand, of Apollo Bay representing Corangamite Playing Area, was awarded a forfeit against Chris Fleming of Portland Memorial.
Scott Boschen, representing Koroit and the Western District Playing Area, played Bertrand in the final.
Boschen had an early lead but Bertrand doggedly pegged him back to make the score 24-all. With an umpire's measure determining the result, Boschen was awarded match 25-24.
