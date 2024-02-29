The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bias on bowls: It all comes down to this with pennant flags up for grabs

By George Draffen and Gerald Madden
Updated February 29 2024 - 2:42pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timboon's Geoff Bedggood enjoys a laugh on the greens during the Western District Playing Area grand final on Tuesday, February 27. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Timboon's Geoff Bedggood enjoys a laugh on the greens during the Western District Playing Area grand final on Tuesday, February 27. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

ALL the action is at City Memorial Bowls Club for the Western District Playing Area weekend pennant grand finals on Saturday, March 2.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.