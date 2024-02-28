Local lad set to star on festival's big stage

Most south-west musicians worth their salt have a long-held ambition to perform at the Port Fairy Folk Festival main arena.
Matt Neal certainly fits into that category and in 2024, he will set foot on the hallowed stage.
"It's a bucket-list gig," Neal said.
"I've wanted to play at the Folkie for nearly 30 years, so it's an honour and a privilege to be asked.
"And to be playing it with these three guys, who I've known or been playing music with for over 20 years, just makes it all the more special and exciting."
The three men Neal speak of, Jarrod Hawker, Matt Hewson and John Hudson, and the man himself, make up the act Doctor & The Apologies.
The band will warm-up by playing on Fiddlers Green on the Friday and at Reardon Theatre on the Saturday.
But the centrepiece show will be in the iconic Shebeen inside the main arena on the Sunday.
While fans of the band will be able to sing along to rusted on favourites, they will also get to hear some brand new music, with an EP titled Burn The Evidence now released.
The EP was created with plenty of local love, with its recording taking place at Joe Gardner's Old Elk Studios in Koroit.
"Finishing the EP and reconnecting with the guys musically has definitely given me a spark," Neal said.
Neal lists music industry giants such as Tom Waits, Nick Cave, Mark Lanegan and Wilco as his greatest influences.
Neal has been a mainstay on the Warrnambool live music scene for more than three decades but has also hit the spotlight for his writing prowess.
He wrote the novel Bay of Martyrs, contributed to the Paul Kelly anthology Minds Went Walking and is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved film reviewer.
His last appearance at the folk festival was with his writers hat on, when he hosted a session of the Writing For All Occasions program.
The 2024 Port Fairy Folk Festival will be held March 8-11, with tickets still available.
