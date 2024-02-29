Teenage shot-put competitor ready for overseas tour

ONE sport is helping a young athlete succeed in another.
Hamilton teenager Molly Walker is working on her shot-put craft after earning an invitation to travel overseas on a sporting tour.
Walker, 14, followed her parents Leesa and Darcy into rowing and believes it's helped her improve her shot-put throws.
She rows for Hamilton and Alexandra College and the Hamilton Rowing Club.
"That is how I got into shot put a bit more, from my rowing strength," Walker said.
Walker has been invited to tour Canada with Sports Travel Australia in June.
She will compete in different track and field competitions and enjoy some sight-seeing - she "wants to see a beaver" - during the 19-day tour which will also include time in America and at Disneyland.
"I went to state championships last year and they saw me at that and took the school name down, contacted the school and asked if I was interested to go on the tour," Walker said.
It has sparked a greater interest in shot put.
The teenager has improved her personal best to 8.5 metres and has taken up regular training.
"I got a lot of training when I was going to states on my technique so I have been refining that," Walker said.
"I have been doing some training about three times a week.
"I'd like to be able to throw about nine metres by the end of all of this."
Walker said her new sporting pursuit had plenty of benefits.
"It gives me something over my brother too," she laughed.
"I do enjoy being able to travel with it and get outside of Hamilton which is really nice."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.