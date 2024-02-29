A superb 50 acre lifestyle property

This exceptional lifestyle-sized holding is ideal for the downsizing farmer or a family after a rural aspect.
With an enviable location, the property includes a substantial brick family house set among an established garden and orchard.
The home comprises an entrance hall, open plan kitchen living and dining with south west and northern aspects, and three bedrooms.
The kitchen has an induction cooktop, electric wall oven, dishwasher and walk-in pantry.
The main bedroom has an ensuite and walk-in robe, while the other bedrooms have built-in robes.
There is also a room that could be used as a fourth bedroom or a study, and a central bathroom. A country-style laundry has direct access to the oversized garage.
All rooms have 2.7 metre ceilings and fans, while there is also wood heating and a reverse cycle air-conditioner.
Outside is an amazing lockup shed that's 12 metres wide, 24 metres in length and five metres high, with a concrete floor making it ideal for heavy machinery. With four remote roller doors, it also has hot and cold running water, and a toilet.
There is also a studio, steel cattle yards, eight main paddocks all watered from the bore, 20,000 gallons of fresh rainwater and a 12.5kw solar system - the property has had no power bills in the past 12 months.
The fencing is all electric, and there are excellent boundary fences and an electric opener on the main gate.
According to selling agent, David Falk, this would have to be set in one of the best agricultural areas, with extremely fertile and productive soil types, and reliable rainfalls.
"I promise [an] inspection will delight the most fastidious purchaser," said David. "The property is an easy to maintain size, with access to all paddocks that are well grassed and all watered under pressure from the bore."
Situated on a quiet, no through road, you are assured absolute peace and privacy, while maintaining close proximity to Warrnambool.
The vibrant coastal city is just minutes down the Hopkins Highway, where you will find public transport, public and private hospitals, 11 primary schools and four secondary schools, along with a TAFE campus and Deakin University. And lastly, not forgetting the wonderful selection of restaurants and boutiques.
Click here to read this week's view.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.