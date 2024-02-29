The Standard
A superb 50 acre lifestyle property

By House of the Week
March 1 2024 - 9:52am
  • 44 Roseneath Road, Purnim West
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • $1.85 million
  • Agency: Falk & Co
  • Agents: David Falk 0407 878 213 and Pia Falk 0417 153 961
  • Inspect: By appointment

This exceptional lifestyle-sized holding is ideal for the downsizing farmer or a family after a rural aspect.

