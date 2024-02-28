Shire patches hole in its road maintenance fleet with pothole-filling truck

One south-west council has sought reinforcements in its battle against crumbling roads by adding a new pothole-filling truck to its fleet.
Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously voted to purchase a $706,554 Hino Jetpatcher at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
The truck-mounted combination road maintenance unit is the 16th Hino vehicle in the council's fleet and works by removing all debris from the affected area before sealing and filling it with a single hose.
South-central ward councillor Jo Beard said the technology had been pivotal in the council's road maintenance delivery for the past decade.
"I can remember when we bought the very first Jetpatcher, we remember how exciting it was, I thought we revolutionised the filling up of potholes and when we were given the demo it was pretty cool," she said.
"To have another one come into the fleet, it's amazing to think it would've done the 10 years."
North ward councillor Nick Cole said while the Hino vehicle was $23,949 more expensive than the alternative Isuzu option, sticking with the brand would be "cheaper in the long run".
"There's already 15 Hinos in the fleet and this will make 16 ... if you've got the same vehicles in the fleet, it's a lot easier than having lots of spare parts for other vehicles and learning other ways of fixing vehicles," he said.
"It's a lot cheaper in the long run to have the same equipment by the same manufacturer."
The existing Jetpatcher has reached its end of life but is still operational and it's expected the replacement vehicle would take a year to arrive.
