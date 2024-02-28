Snakes on the move: Sightings of young reptiles on rise across region

Snake catcher Neville Suter didn't have to travel the long distances he often does for work on Tuesday.
In fact, he didn't have to leave his house.
Mr Suter's wife alerted him to the fact a baby copperhead had snuck in under the wire door of their Port Fairy home.
His wife, who has become accustomed to her husband's occupation, was a lot more calm than many people Mr Suter helps when they are confronted with a snake, he said.
"It was about six inches long," Mr Suter said.
"I relocated it."
Mr Suter said there had been a number of snakes sighted in recent weeks, particularly babies.
He said copperheads and tiger snakes were often spotted out and about at this time of year.
"They have been spotted in the usual places - yards or under rubbish bins," Mr Suter said.
He advised people to call a snake catcher to relocate it.
Mr Suter said people should never attempt to kill a snake.
He said not only was this illegal, it could provoke them.
"Just keep an eye on them until a snake catcher can get there," Mr Suter said.
"They're more scared of us than we are of them."
Mr Suter said he had also responded to a number of calls about cricket infestations in recent weeks.
He said mice would be out and about in the region in the coming weeks.
Mr Suter's comments came after the manager of the Port Fairy Golf Club revealed there had been an increase in the number of snakes on the course.
Mitchell Grant said there had been quite a few snakes spotted slithering around the course recently.
"We have a number of snakes who call the course home," Mr Grant said.
"We get a mixture of tiger and copperhead snakes and they move around the course.
"I think there's been more sightings this year than last year."
Mr Grant said while most regular golfers were used to seeing the odd snake while playing a round, their presence was often a shock to visitors.
"When we get visitors from countries that don't have snakes, they are a bit more wary."
Mr Grant said most players knew to leave them alone but "there's a few people who see a tail in the grass and it puts them off their round".
Mr Suter can be contacted to relocate snakes on 0409 172 460.
