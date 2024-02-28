Meth driver veers onto wrong side of highway before falling down embankment

A recidivist drug-driver who veered off the Princes Highway and down an embankment has been sentenced to unpaid work because a magistrate can't legally jail him.
Mark Hamilton, 51, was caught driving with drugs in his system three times between August and November 2023.
He tested positive for methamphetamine and on two occasions a mix of both ice and cannabis.
During September that year he was driving a white Toyota RAV north on the Princes Highway at Heywood when he lost control about 4am.
Hamilton veered onto the wrong side of the road and into vegetation where the car travelled about 100 metres before falling down an embankment.
The RAV came to rest in boggy ground about 10 metres from the highway.
Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Portland District Hospital where he tested positive to methamphetamine.
He pleaded guilty in Hamilton Magistrates Court on February 28, 2024, to careless driving, drug driving and other offences.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said Hamilton was someone who simply used drugs and then got behind the wheel "repeatedly".
"It's becoming normalised for him," he said.
Mr Holzer said if he had the capacity to jail the man he would.
"This is so serious, so significant," he said.
"He continually puts people at risk - him and other road users - and doesn't seem to have any insight."
The more common drug-driving offence, which is failing an oral fluid test, does not have jail time as a penalty.
"The law needs to be reconsidered," the magistrate said.
"If I had the capacity to legally jail you, I would have today."
Hamilton's lawyer told the court her client had a "chronic drug abuse history".
The man was placed on a nine-month correction order with 80 hours of unpaid community work.
Offences including driving under the influence, driving while impaired, and combined drink and drug driving carry terms of imprisonment ranging from three to 18 months. Those offences have a higher evidentiary burden than a roadside drug test alone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.