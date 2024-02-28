'It was of its time': Former sporting hub became centre for radical change

It was 50 years ago this year that an alternative school for Warrnambool was first created on what was once an old quarry on the corner of Warrnambool's Lava and Henna streets.
The facility has sat vacant since 2016, but it was once a hive of activity as the city's sporting hub and youth centre with hundreds turning up each week.
Former teacher Les Cameron, who was involved in the school's creation in 1974, reflected on the school's hey day as the Education Department prepares to sever its links to the site.
"It had a big effect on people's lives," Mr Cameron said.
"There was an energy.
"It was of its time. It was a moment in history."
Mr Cameron said the school was started with state and federal government grants when the "notion of alternative schools" was being encouraged during an era when Gough Whitlam was prime minister.
He said it was seen as an annex to the former Warrnambool Tech School, which later became Brauer College.
"It was actually supported by a public meeting of about 300 people - that's how much interest there was," Mr Cameron said.
"Whole families wanted to join."
The site, which had been used by the YMCA, was offered up as an option.
The former quarry had been used as Warrnambool Youth Centre, but in 1959 its committee of management invited the YMCA to take over.
By 1960, as many as 800 people would make use of the facilities and its activities each week.
In 1961, it underwent a major upgrade with new offices, showers, toilets, changerooms, foyer, lounge and and an all-purpose room were among the additions.
To help "keep the young people off the streets", according to a document taken from the city council's submission to the Premier Town competition in 1961, a cafe was included in the building.
Among the activities at the site were fitness classes, basketball, weightlifting, boxing and a school holiday program where they had day camps and films.
It was also used as a training facility for other sporting associations such as cricket, amateur cycling and table tennis, and was even used by the theatre group for performances.
"The basketball court had turned into a volleyball court. At one stage there was more volleyball played in Warrnambool than it was in the whole of Melbourne," Mr Cameron said.
The YMCA moved to a new stadium at the old pump station at the northern end of Queens Road, freeing up the building for use as a school facility.
"We in Australia were establishing these places because schools were busting at the seams," Mr Cameron said.
When the Warrnambool Tech Community School first opened in 1974, Mr Cameron was just 23. But at 77, he said he was just as passionate about the school as he was back then.
Years earlier he had been involved in setting up a similar school in Heywood, and in 1977 went on to work in alternative schools in Melbourne.
"We introduced schooling that finished at year 12 but still got you into uni without having to sit an exam. That had a 10-year life time before it was stomped on," Mr Cameron said.
"Universities were more radical in those days as well. There was no doubt it had to be described as a radical change from education.
"It was the genesis of change and excitement and interest that was what you would have expected in the city rather than a country town."
After about seven years in the early 1980s, the community school came under the wing of what is now Warrnambool College and changed direction and evolved into what is now the WAVE school.
