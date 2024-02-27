Ute collides with and kills cow, wandering stock a growing issue

Police are warning farmers to ensure their stock remains in paddocks after a collision along the Heywood-Woolsthorpe Road at Bessiebelle on Tuesday night, February 27.
Koroit police Senior Constable Ian McNiven said a black cow was on the road when it was involved in a collision with a dual cab 4WD about 9pm Tuesday.
The driver of the dual cab, a 35-year-old Jacana man, from the western suburbs of Melbourne, was not injured.
But the vehicle's steering was damaged and the utility had to be towed from the crash scene.
The cow was killed in the collision.
Senior Constable McNiven said there were ongoing inquiries into who owned the cow.
He said there had been issues involving wandering stock in the Bessiebelle area and council rangers were conducting inquiries with a view to a possible prosecution.
The experienced police officer said there was little feed in a lot of paddocks across the south-west due to the extremely dry conditions, but farmers needed to ensure their stock were fed and did not wander onto roads.
