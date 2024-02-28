Dealer protected man from being killed by 'major' drug kingpin: lawyer

A Hamilton drug trafficker jailed for 15 months is capable of doing the right thing, his lawyer says, after recently stepping in to protect someone from being killed by a major drug kingpin.
Daniel McDonnell, 32, was jailed on February 8, 2024, after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and other associated offences.
He was ordered to serve a non-parole period of nine months.
The man has a long criminal history involving four previous court appearances for drug-related offending.
McDonnell then appeared in Hamilton Magistrates Court on February 28, 2024, where he pleaded guilty to making threats to kill and persistently breaching a court order.
The man was awaiting sentence on the drug trafficking charges at the Fulham Correctional Centre when the offending took place.
Lawyer Ian Pugh, representing McDonnell, said his client was "capable of doing the right thing" but needed rehabilitation opportunities and support services in place when he returned to the community.
He said McDonnell had not long stepped in to protect someone that was nearly killed by a "major (drug) dealer".
"My client stepped in and protected him from probably certain death... he was seriously injured," Mr Pugh said.
"He did the right thing."
Mr Pugh urged the magistrate to consider a concurrent sentence, meaning further jail time would be served at the same time as the existing sentence rather than at the end.
The court heard that if granted parole McDonnell would be subjected to intensive supervision and drug treatment.
He also has a job to return to upon his release from custody.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the offending should never have happened and was aggravated by the fact McDonnell was in custody at the time.
He jailed the man for six months but directed four months to be served concurrently.
That means McDonnell will serve another two months on top of the existing sentence.
Mr Holzer said if the man had contested the charges, and was found guilty, he would have been jailed for 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.