Nissan Patrol 4WD stolen from driveway - registration 1KF-1RU

Portland police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a stolen 2003 grey/green Nissan Patrol.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the vehicle - with registration plates 1KF-1RU - was stolen from a driveway in Portland's Albert Street between 5.55am and 6am on Wednesday, February 28.
The vehicle was parked in a driveway with keys in it before it was driven off.
It's described as a grey/green four-wheel-drive and is valued at about $14,000.
"The keys were in it when it was stolen," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said.
"We are waiting to receive CCTV footage from a nearby neighbour and as soon as we receive that we'll review the footage.
"Anyone who sees the vehicle is requested to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
