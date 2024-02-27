Reward of $3000 offered for missing squash-face cat

Warrnambool resident Cyndi Shaw is offering a reward of up to $3000 for the safe return of her black squash-face cat Ootie.
The short-haired Persian is very distinctive as he lives with his tongue out.
The cat is believed to have been taken from his home's driveway in central Warrnambool mid last week.
Ms Shaw is distraught.
She said her cat needed weekly medication and he sneezes uncontrollably.
"So as cute as he is, please return him," she requested.
"He's been gone six days and needs weekly medication for his sneezing."
Ms Shaw lives just west of Emmanuel College and is offering up to a $3000 reward for the safe return of Ootie.
"I can't eat, sleep or work with thoughts of my baby being used for dog baiting or something equally as terrifying," she said.
"I really want to offer my entire savings, my car, my arms and legs, I don't think anyone can love him more than me, honestly."
Ms Shaw can be contacted on 0474 632 303.
In January a Melbourne family offered a $2000 reward after their seven-year-old tri-coloured Australian shepherd Odi went missing in Port Fairy after being spooked by fireworks.
