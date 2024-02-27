Total fire ban in place for south-west region

Today, Wednesday, February 28, has been declared a day of Total Fire Ban in the south-west, Mallee, Wimmera, Northern Country, North Central and Central districts of Victoria.
No fires can be lit or be allowed to remain alight in the open air from midnight Tuesday until midnight Wednesday.
The fire danger is rated as extreme in the south-west, while in the Wimmera region it's catastrophic.
Today in Warrnambool and the south-west there will be a 40 per cent chance of rain with an afternoon cool change.
The medium chance of showers will become less likely this evening.
But there's also the chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon, possibly severe.
Winds will be north-easterly 15 to 25 km/h tending north to northeasterly 25 to 35 km/h in the middle of the day then tending cooler west to southwesterly in the late afternoon.
At 7am in Warrnambool it's already 25.3 degrees with winds from the north-west gusting to 43kmh.
We're expecting a top of 35, Hamilton 36, Ararat 37, Port Fairy 35 with 33 at Portland and Colac.
The Country Fire Authority advises residents action your Bushfire Survival Plan, monitor the fire and weather situation through ABC Local Radio, commercial and designated community radio stations, or Sky News TV, www.emergency.vic.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au and in an emergency call Triple Zero (000).
