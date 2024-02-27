Farmer's plans to retire by selling off land divides councillors

A Heytesbury lower farmer's plan to fully retire by selling his land to a neighbour has prompted a rare disagreement between councillors.
It comes as Corangamite Shire councillors ultimately voted to refuse a proposed two-lot subdivision at 1120 Timboon-Peterborough Road at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
The vote was in-line with the planning officer's recommendation.
While the applicant wanted to excise his dwelling onto a two-hectare lot and sell the balance farmland (58.7 hectares) to a neighbouring farm, councillors were told there were concerns it would create an isolated rural-residential lot and result in the fragmentation of agricultural land.
Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels was quick to raise an alternative motion to grant a permit, citing no public objections were made against the proposal.
North ward councillor Nick Cole agreed with Cr Vogels, stating the proposal was not fragmenting the land, but making it "a bigger block of land in amalgamating two titles".
Mayor Kate Makin put the alternative motion to a vote but it failed 2-5.
Central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein said she understood there'd been no public objections but said "nobody was looking at the application with the lens of the municipal planning strategy".
"I certainly sympathise with (the owners) on what they're trying to achieve, but this is just not the best way for doing it," Cr Gstrein said.
"It's conflict within the existing use of the farm property ... there is a threat to right to farm further down the road when they decide they want to leave their home and perhaps move to downsize and it's sold to others who perhaps don't understand the nuances of farming which comes with noise, smell, tractors and harvesting and all the things we see in the agricultural industry.
"My other concern is the balance of lot two which is over 40 hectares so we could see as of right another small dwelling in this area.
"I think it's important the dwelling is associated with the surrounding farmland."
Central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady added the council should always protect agricultural land.
"These kinds of applications are potentially going to cause a great deal of fragmentation throughout the shire, in effect it's ad-hoc development via imprudent measures if we aren't careful and don't think thoroughly about these decisions that are before us," she said.
"This type of subdivision really does have quite a strong potential to cause difficulties with right to farm and land use conflict."
