Farmer's plans to retire by selling off land divides councillors

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 28 2024 - 7:10am, first published 7:09am
Corangamite Shire coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels' alternative motion to grant a permit was refused 2-5.
A Heytesbury lower farmer's plan to fully retire by selling his land to a neighbour has prompted a rare disagreement between councillors.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

